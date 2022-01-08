J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Purchased by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 830 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 34.5% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,541,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $577,081,000 after acquiring an additional 907,873 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 850.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 851,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,816,000 after purchasing an additional 762,272 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 402.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 748,871 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,029,000 after purchasing an additional 599,765 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth approximately $40,158,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth approximately $37,039,000. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $169.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research downgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Stephens raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.44.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT opened at $200.11 on Friday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.36 and a twelve month high of $208.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total value of $48,602.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.10, for a total value of $197,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,250 shares of company stock valued at $442,143. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

