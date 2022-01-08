ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $109.00.

ITT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of ITT by 262.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 49,852 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,891,000 after buying an additional 36,114 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,569,000 after buying an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of ITT by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of ITT by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,438 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.62% of the company’s stock.

ITT traded down $1.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $100.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,472. ITT has a one year low of $74.56 and a one year high of $105.54. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.73.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The conglomerate reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.06. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $689.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Analysts expect that ITT will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. ITT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.43%.

About ITT

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

