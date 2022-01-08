Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Short Interest Update

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 411,500 shares, a growth of 28.0% from the November 30th total of 321,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 202,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of ITI opened at $4.14 on Friday. Iteris has a 52-week low of $3.59 and a 52-week high of $7.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.44. The stock has a market cap of $175.25 million, a PE ratio of -69.00 and a beta of 1.34.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $33.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.80 million. Iteris had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a negative return on equity of 2.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.02 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iteris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other Iteris news, Director Tom Thomas purchased 15,000 shares of Iteris stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.82 per share, with a total value of $57,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITI. Ibex Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of Iteris by 14.9% during the second quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 182,178 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after buying an additional 23,678 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Iteris in the second quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 2.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 73,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 227.3% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,288 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iteris by 9.7% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc engages in the provision of smart mobility infrastructure management solutions. The firms solutions enable public transportation agencies, municipalities, commercial entities and other transportation infrastructure providers to monitor, visualize, and optimize mobility infrastructure to help ensure roads are safe, travel is efficient, and communities thrive.

