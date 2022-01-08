iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) Short Interest Update

iSpecimen Inc. (NASDAQ:ISPC) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 551,100 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the November 30th total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 16.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on iSpecimen in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, CFO Tracy Curley purchased 8,000 shares of iSpecimen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.23 per share, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $55,785.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bleichroeder LP raised its holdings in iSpecimen by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 618,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after acquiring an additional 17,889 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in iSpecimen in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,625,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in iSpecimen in the 3rd quarter valued at $162,000. Telemus Capital LLC acquired a new position in iSpecimen in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iSpecimen in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Institutional investors own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iSpecimen stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.95. 812,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,035,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.08 and a quick ratio of 7.08. iSpecimen has a fifty-two week low of $4.75 and a fifty-two week high of $28.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.01.

iSpecimen (NASDAQ:ISPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter.

iSpecimen Company Profile

iSpecimen, Inc provides technology that connects life science researchers who need human biofluids, tissues, and living cells for their research with biospecimens available in healthcare provider organizations worldwide. Its cloud-based technology enables researchers to search for specimens and patients across a network of hospitals, labs, biobanks, blood centers, and other healthcare organizations.

