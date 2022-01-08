iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management cut its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 956 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $2,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares US Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 69.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Shares of IYW opened at $108.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $113.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.33. iShares US Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $82.18 and a 52-week high of $118.00.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

