iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) is Williams Financial LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Williams Financial LLC lowered its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 330,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,933 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 7.6% of Williams Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Williams Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 170.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,224,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,293,566,000 after buying an additional 54,390,034 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,124,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,298,000 after buying an additional 393,975 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,873,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,495,000 after buying an additional 1,007,479 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 25,082,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,187,000 after purchasing an additional 488,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,392,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,840,000 after purchasing an additional 834,160 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of GOVT opened at $26.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.