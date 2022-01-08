iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 705 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $3,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 1,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period.

Shares of IYH opened at $284.80 on Friday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 52-week low of $238.04 and a 52-week high of $302.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $289.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.80.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

