iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Regency Capital Management Inc. DE

Regency Capital Management Inc. DE trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Shares of IVV stock opened at $468.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $468.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.75. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $369.65 and a one year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

