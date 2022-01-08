iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Purchased by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,118 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 3.6% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $466.95. 263,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,044,048. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $468.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $451.43. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $369.65 and a 1 year high of $482.07.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

