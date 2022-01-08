iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Lessened by Sunburst Financial Group LLC

Sunburst Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for 4.8% of Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sunburst Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after acquiring an additional 23,882,446 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 274.5% in the third quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 4,336,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,868,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,178,847 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,738,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124,559 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,531,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4,954.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,011,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971,255 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $469.98 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $369.65 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $468.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $451.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

