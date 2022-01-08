iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Acquired by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 44.2% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 323.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 238.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $191,000.

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.39 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.46. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.14 and a 52 week high of $110.54.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

