iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) Stock Position Raised by MEMBERS Trust Co

MEMBERS Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,052,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 625,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,040,000 after purchasing an additional 23,454 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 459,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,682,000 after purchasing an additional 5,966 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 299,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,282,000 after purchasing an additional 13,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 297,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,103,000 after purchasing an additional 8,740 shares in the last quarter.

IWV opened at $272.86 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $274.39 and a 200-day moving average of $265.87. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 12-month low of $221.52 and a 12-month high of $280.44.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

