iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Bought by JFS Wealth Advisors LLC

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. L & S Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 8,503 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 469,126 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $146,221,000 after acquiring an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 540.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 93,459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,234,000 after acquiring an additional 78,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CNB Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWO stock opened at $281.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $301.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.14. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $275.91 and a twelve month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.