iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from C$56.00 to C$57.00. 4,095 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 24,306 shares.The stock last traded at $421.46 and had previously closed at $436.58.

Separately, Guggenheim reduced their price target on iShares North American Tech ETF from $100.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IGM. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $437.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $422.85.

About iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

