iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 145,886 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,871 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $16,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 4.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,122,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,772,342,000 after purchasing an additional 696,922 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,166,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,074,343,000 after acquiring an additional 996,664 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,712,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $779,745,000 after acquiring an additional 110,861 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,453,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,324,000 after acquiring an additional 396,014 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 9.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,896,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $456,718,000 after acquiring an additional 326,055 shares during the period.

Shares of MUB opened at $115.78 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $115.12 and a 1 year high of $118.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $116.23 and a 200-day moving average of $116.67.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

