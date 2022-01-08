iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 24.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 258,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 82,307 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,155,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $49,164,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 28.0% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 81,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,450,000 after acquiring an additional 17,871 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,590 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.2% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:EFA opened at $78.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.59. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.