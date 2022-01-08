iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. cut its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 99.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159,997 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCHI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 726.2% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,367,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,778,000 after buying an additional 1,202,408 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,545,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 13.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,229,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,821,000 after buying an additional 267,938 shares during the last quarter. Alphadyne Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter worth about $20,190,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter worth about $20,044,000.

Shares of MCHI stock opened at $61.02 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.04. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 12-month low of $60.19 and a 12-month high of $97.55.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is an increase from iShares MSCI China ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18.

About iShares MSCI China ETF

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

