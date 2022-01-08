iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) Position Reduced by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lessened its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 827,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,133 shares during the quarter. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF comprises 4.2% of Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $42,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,497,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,257,000 after purchasing an additional 925,633 shares during the period. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 829,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,583,000 after purchasing an additional 393,049 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. increased its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 530,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,699,000 after purchasing an additional 257,933 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 245,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,009 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 134,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 34,631 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IGOV opened at $49.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.82. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.44 and a one year high of $55.66.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a $0.197 dividend. This is a boost from iShares International Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

