iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 1,803.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 235,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 222,750 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $25,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

IAU opened at $34.15 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $31.94 and a 12-month high of $36.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average of $34.11.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

