iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Holdings Lowered by L & S Advisors Inc

L & S Advisors Inc trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) by 64.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,120 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ICLN. Leelyn Smith LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 83.0% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 234.2% in the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000.

Shares of ICLN stock opened at $19.66 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.76. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $34.25.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

