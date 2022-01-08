iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Position Raised by Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 172.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,966 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,213 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 2.1% of Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $9,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bbva USA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $45,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% during the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AGG traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.55. The company had a trading volume of 73,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,638,443. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $112.66 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.09.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.