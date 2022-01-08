iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stake Cut by Maltin Wealth Management Inc.

Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lowered its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 1.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. iShares Core High Dividend ETF makes up approximately 2.7% of Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Maltin Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $4,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 117.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $102.12 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $86.38 and a 12-month high of $103.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $98.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.