Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $29.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Isabella Bank Corporation is the parent holding company of Isabella Bank, a state chartered community bank. It offers personal and commercial lending and deposit products, as well as investment, trust, and estate planning services through Isabella Wealth. Isabella Bank Corporation is based in MT. PLEASANT, Mich. “

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Isabella Bank from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

ISBA stock opened at $25.75 on Wednesday. Isabella Bank has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $29.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $193.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97.

Isabella Bank (OTCMKTS:ISBA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. Isabella Bank had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 18.44%. The firm had revenue of $16.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Isabella Bank will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

About Isabella Bank

Isabella Bank Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary, Isabella Bank. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, cash management services, mobile and internet banking, electronic bill pay services, and automated teller machines.

