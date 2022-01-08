Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Position Increased by Soltis Investment Advisors LLC

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 7.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi bought a new stake in Iron Mountain during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $114,278,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Iron Mountain by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,055,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,761 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 110.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,964,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,378,000 after buying an additional 1,032,969 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,457,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $577,633,000 after purchasing an additional 841,781 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 30.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,552,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,471,000 after purchasing an additional 365,854 shares during the period. 78.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IRM stock opened at $46.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.13. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $27.72 and a 12-month high of $53.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.30). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 53.63% and a net margin of 14.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.6185 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.27%.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 23,716 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $1,202,875.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deirdre Evens sold 32,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.61, for a total transaction of $1,688,097.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,239 shares of company stock worth $4,624,624. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain, Inc engages in the provision of storage and information management solutions. It operates through the following business segments: North American Records & Information Management Business, North American Data Management Business, Western European Business, Other International Business, Global Data Center Business and Corporate & Other Business.

