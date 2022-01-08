Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Barclays (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 17,938 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 851% compared to the typical volume of 1,887 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Barclays during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $257,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 42,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in Barclays by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Barclays by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BCS opened at $11.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Barclays has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.34, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.21.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). Barclays had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 25.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Barclays will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BCS. Morgan Stanley raised Barclays to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from 205.00 to 240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. BCS upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Redburn Partners upgraded Barclays from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Barclays to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.33.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

