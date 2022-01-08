Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) Receives $16.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISBC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.50.

ISBC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Investors Bancorp from $14.65 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Investors Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISBC traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.10. 2,633,460 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,473,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Investors Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $17.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.73. The company has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Investors Bancorp (NASDAQ:ISBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $210.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.83 million. Investors Bancorp had a net margin of 28.94% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Investors Bancorp will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. Investors Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.80%.

In other Investors Bancorp news, CFO P. Sean Burke sold 100,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.21, for a total transaction of $1,636,334.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 12.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,644 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 2.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,670 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Investors Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $280,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,150 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Investors Bancorp by 163.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 284,378 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $4,055,000 after purchasing an additional 176,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.05% of the company’s stock.

Investors Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding, which engages in the provision of banking services. It offers personal, small business, and commercial banking solutions. Its services include financial education, lending, investments and planning, treasury management, and industry. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Short Hills, NJ.

