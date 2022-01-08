Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 98,900 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the November 30th total of 149,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 178,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of PHO stock traded down $0.91 on Friday, reaching $57.30. 197,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,184. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a twelve month low of $46.05 and a twelve month high of $61.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Water Resources ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $6,788,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,759,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,152,000 after buying an additional 15,986 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,952,000 after buying an additional 153,254 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 980,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,677,000 after purchasing an additional 181,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,207,000 after purchasing an additional 29,059 shares during the last quarter.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

