Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Short Interest Update

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the November 30th total of 20,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE VGM traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $13.59. The stock had a trading volume of 98,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,050. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 12-month low of $12.70 and a 12-month high of $14.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.89.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a $0.0521 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.3% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 49,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 8.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,717 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 0.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,965,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 95,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.38% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

Invesco Trust For Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was founded on January 24, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

