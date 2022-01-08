Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF (NASDAQ:PSCH) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 709 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.44% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF worth $2,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,627,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF stock opened at $167.29 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $166.02 and a twelve month high of $199.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.23.

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Health Care Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped HealthCare Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States healthcare companies.

