Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:RYE) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,672 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned about 0.38% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 27.9% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF during the second quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF stock opened at $53.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.90 and its 200-day moving average is $45.42. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $32.10 and a 12 month high of $53.18.

