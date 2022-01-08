Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU) Stake Cut by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC reduced its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPVU) by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 156,660 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF comprises about 0.6% of Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned approximately 2.78% of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF worth $3,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 389,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,405,000 after purchasing an additional 50,033 shares in the last quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Armbruster Capital Management Inc. now owns 123,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,093,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,634,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $328,000.

SPVU opened at $46.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $43.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.68. Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF has a 12-month low of $34.13 and a 12-month high of $46.90.

