Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Trimmed by Concord Wealth Partners

Concord Wealth Partners lowered its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 53.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 436 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 42.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $384.02 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $297.45 and a one year high of $408.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $394.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $376.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.491 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

