Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Shares Sold by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp reduced its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,580 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,457 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Invesco were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Invesco in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Invesco by 83.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,613 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 2,393.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Invesco by 28.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,599 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco by 21.0% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,674 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of IVZ opened at $24.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 3.30 and a quick ratio of 3.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.01 and a 200-day moving average of $24.76. Invesco Ltd. has a one year low of $18.27 and a one year high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Invesco had a net margin of 20.92% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.77%.

In other Invesco news, Director Colin Meadows sold 47,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total transaction of $1,219,906.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IVZ. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Invesco from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Invesco from $33.50 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Invesco in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Invesco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Invesco from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.58.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. engages in the investment management business. Its product includes mutual funds, unit trusts, exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, and retirement plans. The company was founded in December 1935 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

