Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY) Sets New 1-Year High at $21.85

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PEY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $21.85 and last traded at $21.52, with a volume of 249092 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.54.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.43.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were given a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 107.2% during the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $247,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 63.9% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:PEY)

PowerShares High Yield Equity Dividend Achiever Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Mergent Dividend Achiever 50 Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in dividend paying common stocks, which comprise the Index. The Index is comprised of 50 stocks selected principally on the basis of dividend yield and consistent growth in dividends.

