Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a decline of 53.9% from the November 30th total of 10,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 97.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund in the 2nd quarter worth $195,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 44.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 22,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,026 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund by 126.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 82,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 46,300 shares during the period.

Shares of IHIT stock traded down $0.03 on Friday, hitting $9.27. The stock had a trading volume of 131,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,233. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a twelve month low of $8.47 and a twelve month high of $10.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

