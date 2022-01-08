Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) Position Lifted by Milestone Advisory Partners

Milestone Advisory Partners raised its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF makes up 2.3% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Milestone Advisory Partners owned 0.22% of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF worth $3,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the third quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000.

Invesco DWA Momentum ETF stock opened at $87.08 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.69. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $78.43 and a 52 week high of $101.60.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

