Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Short Interest Down 63.6% in December

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:DBV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.79. 517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,403. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.96. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $26.20.

About Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund

PowerShares Capital Management LLC, provides institutional caliber asset management and market exposure through the replication of enhanced indexes. PowerShares delivers this sophisticated asset management in one of the more benefit rich investment vehicles available today, the exchange-traded fund. The firm is committed to theoretically sound portfolio construction and empirically verifiable investment management approaches.

