Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) Short Interest Down 63.6% in December

Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund (NYSE:DBV) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the November 30th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NYSE:DBV traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.79. 517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,403. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.96. Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund has a one year low of $22.04 and a one year high of $26.20.
About Invesco DB G10 Currency Harvest Fund
