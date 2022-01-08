InterOcean Capital Group LLC Purchases Shares of 31,400 Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 31,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 460,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 1,755.5% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,589 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 196,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 40,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,921 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 9,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INO opened at $4.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.54. Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.47 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 9.49 and a quick ratio of 9.49. The firm has a market cap of $978.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.49.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.04. Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 44.10% and a negative net margin of 3,391.88%. The company had revenue of $0.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

INO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.67.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of designed DNA medicines to treat and protect people from infectious diseases, cancer, and diseases associated with human papillomavirus. Its product pipeline include VGX-3100, INO-3107, INO-5410, INO-4800, and PENNVAX-GP. The company was founded by David B.

