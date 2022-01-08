InterOcean Capital Group LLC Makes New $144,000 Investment in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 23,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,986,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,870,000 after acquiring an additional 9,990,537 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,794,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,244,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,837,000 after buying an additional 2,295,491 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,720,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,966,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,943,000 after buying an additional 1,478,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SIRI shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays downgraded Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sirius XM from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.27.

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of Sirius XM stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $4,492,274.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SIRI opened at $6.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.28. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $24.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.43, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.00.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 55.35% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.022 dividend. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

Sirius XM Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

