InterOcean Capital Group LLC Acquires New Shares in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter.

VDE opened at $84.48 on Friday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $84.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $79.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.65.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

