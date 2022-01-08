International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

International Petroleum Co. (OTCMKTS:IPCFF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,900 shares, a decline of 42.9% from the November 30th total of 96,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 140,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS IPCFF traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.08. 5,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,188. International Petroleum has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $6.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.47 and a 200-day moving average of $5.11.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IPCFF shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on International Petroleum from C$9.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on International Petroleum from C$10.75 to C$11.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded International Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th.

International Petroleum Corp. operates as an exploration company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Malaysia, France and Netherlands. The company was founded by Adolf H. Lundin on January 13, 2017 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

