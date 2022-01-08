International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) PT Lowered to $185.00

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from $187.00 to $185.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $154.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Flavors & Fragrances presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.84.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

IFF stock opened at $141.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 115.42, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.03. International Flavors & Fragrances has a twelve month low of $109.54 and a twelve month high of $157.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company’s revenue was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 256.91%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFF. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,397 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $358,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 35,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,282,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 2nd quarter worth $73,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 93.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in International Flavors & Fragrances by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,958 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

Featured Article: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.