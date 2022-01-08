Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 354,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,603 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $40,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Independent Franchise Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $575,744,000. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the second quarter valued at approximately $447,802,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,912,443,000 after buying an additional 1,710,310 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 856.6% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,594,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,269,000 after buying an additional 1,427,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 341.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,835,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,200,000 after buying an additional 1,420,191 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 target price for the company. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $138.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $147.73.

Shares of ICE stock opened at $133.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.95 and a twelve month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

In related news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $327,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 1,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $144,934.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,910 shares of company stock valued at $10,089,007 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

