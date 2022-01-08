Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Sells $1,577,200.00 in Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $1,577,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $1,561,400.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $1,620,400.00.

On Monday, December 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.39, for a total value of $1,607,800.00.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.84, for a total value of $1,556,800.00.

On Monday, December 20th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.86, for a total value of $1,497,200.00.

On Friday, December 17th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.85, for a total value of $1,557,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.71, for a total value of $1,514,200.00.

On Monday, December 13th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.53, for a total value of $1,510,600.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.93, for a total value of $1,518,600.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.86, for a total value of $1,537,200.00.

IBKR opened at $77.23 on Friday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $58.84 and a one year high of $82.83. The company has a market cap of $32.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.95.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 3.13% and a net margin of 10.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.76%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBKR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,560,000 after purchasing an additional 14,801 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 195,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,838,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. 19.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America started coverage on Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.00.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

