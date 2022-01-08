Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Purchased by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 127.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,412 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,718 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 135,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $24,147,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 5,134 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NTLA opened at $104.57 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.86 and a 1-year high of $202.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of -31.12 and a beta of 2.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $121.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.08.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $7.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Lebwohl sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.44, for a total transaction of $308,256.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John F. Crowley sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total transaction of $298,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,300 shares of company stock worth $925,659. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on NTLA shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $177.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.