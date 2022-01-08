Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 957,732 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 37,225 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Intel were worth $51,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 200.0% in the third quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 600 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Intel by 22.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.26.

INTC opened at $53.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.89. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $47.87 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $217.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

