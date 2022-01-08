Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Separately, Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of NSIT opened at $105.07 on Wednesday. Insight Enterprises has a one year low of $75.20 and a one year high of $111.02. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.70.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The software maker reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.19. Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Insight Enterprises will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.44, for a total transaction of $322,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $97,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $6,023,475 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 158.5% during the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,843,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,690 shares during the period. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,660,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 3rd quarter worth about $24,772,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,045,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 99.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 220,526 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,216,000 after acquiring an additional 110,133 shares during the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific.

