Insight 2811 Inc. Has $984,000 Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Insight 2811 Inc. cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 31.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,952 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,190 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 0.6% of Insight 2811 Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Insight 2811 Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in shares of Apple by 5.2% in the third quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 170,093 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,068,000 after buying an additional 8,336 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% in the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 698,105 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $98,782,000 after buying an additional 6,862 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apple by 9.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,060,654 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $999,083,000 after buying an additional 626,215 shares in the last quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund increased its stake in shares of Apple by 71.2% in the third quarter. United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund now owns 554,464 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $78,457,000 after buying an additional 230,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,283 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $172.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.64, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $165.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $152.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.21 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.66%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 price objective on Apple in a research report on Wednesday. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.06.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

