Insider Selling: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Sells 1,000 Shares of Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.74, for a total transaction of $83,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Kimberly Blackwell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zentalis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

On Wednesday, December 1st, Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.84, for a total transaction of $81,840.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total transaction of $80,460.00.

On Monday, October 25th, Kimberly Blackwell sold 1,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total transaction of $77,590.00.

Shares of ZNTL opened at $69.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.65. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.48 and a 52-week high of $87.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -18.96 and a beta of 1.76.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $1.22. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $62,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $79,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 1,634.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.17.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

Recommended Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zentalis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.