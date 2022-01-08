Insider Selling: Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) EVP Sells 22,000 Shares of Stock

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) EVP Gavin Friedman sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total transaction of $2,843,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Gavin Friedman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Trupanion alerts:

On Wednesday, December 1st, Gavin Friedman sold 379 shares of Trupanion stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $47,549.34.

On Monday, November 1st, Gavin Friedman sold 400 shares of Trupanion stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.69, for a total transaction of $41,076.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUP opened at $109.02 on Friday. Trupanion, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.74 and a twelve month high of $158.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.45. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of -136.27 and a beta of 1.95.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $181.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trupanion in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Trupanion by 2.8% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 89,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Trupanion by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 41,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Trupanion by 4.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,927,000 after purchasing an additional 13,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Trupanion by 185.2% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 35,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 22,813 shares in the last quarter. 80.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on TRUP shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Trupanion from $126.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.40.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.